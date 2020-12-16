Advertisement

Thune, Senate Republicans negotiate additional COVID-19 relief funding as U.S. distributes vaccine

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines and celebrated that 100 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by March 2021 on the Senate floor in Washington D.C.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN) - South Dakota Sen. John Thune spoke on the Senate floor about the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 relief funding.

Thune praised Congress and the Trump administration’s efforts to get the vaccine developed along with the FDA meeting later in the week to discuss emergency use of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

The Republican Senator continued saying if all goes well, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated by March. Thune ended his speech by asking Democrat leaders to come together with Republicans to pass relief packages.

“Madam President, around our country Americans are struggling under the worst wave of the virus to date. They need more help and above all, they need the vaccinations that will help bring this pandemic to an end,” Thune said.

Thune hopes to pass additional relief by the end of this week.

“We can pass additional relief legislation this week. In the words of the majority leader, let’s get this done,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Latest News

Rapid City Alderman Pat Jones announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Rapid City Councilmember tests positive with COVID-19
(AP Photo/Mead Gruver)
Study: Wyoming could lose money if Biden goes through with potential oil, gas changes
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder