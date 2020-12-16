Thune, Senate Republicans negotiate additional COVID-19 relief funding as U.S. distributes vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN) - South Dakota Sen. John Thune spoke on the Senate floor about the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 relief funding.

Thune praised Congress and the Trump administration’s efforts to get the vaccine developed along with the FDA meeting later in the week to discuss emergency use of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

The Republican Senator continued saying if all goes well, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated by March. Thune ended his speech by asking Democrat leaders to come together with Republicans to pass relief packages.

“Madam President, around our country Americans are struggling under the worst wave of the virus to date. They need more help and above all, they need the vaccinations that will help bring this pandemic to an end,” Thune said.

Thune hopes to pass additional relief by the end of this week.

“We can pass additional relief legislation this week. In the words of the majority leader, let’s get this done,” he said.

