The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Box Elder, a town getting ready for the arrival of the massive B-21 program at Ellsworth Air Force Base along with a new development to help the community grow called Liberty Plaza.

“We don’t really have a Main Street, we don’t have a good center to the city,” says Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson. “This is going to, this is going to be it.”

Right across from City Hall, the development spans 110 acres and will cost more than 100 million dollars.

Hani Shafai from Dream Design International says Liberty Plaza will feature a staple community center with shopping and hundreds of places to live from townhomes to apartments.

“The center will also house some medical facilities that are currently not in existence in that part of the county and the City of Box Elder has grown so well that it really requires and needs those facilities to serve it’s residents,” says Shafai.

And this is not the only project coming to the Ellsworth-adjacent town they just opened up a new daycare, a big sidewalk project to connect the town, and a new Timmons Market that will be opening up in early 2021.

“We need other areas because the community’s really getting into it and with the B-21 and the base we want to provide lots of support for the base and want to have activities and things for them to do right outside the base so this will help in that,” says Larson.

Construction on Liberty Plaza will start in 30 to 45 days.

