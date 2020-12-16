Advertisement

Study: Wyoming could lose money if Biden goes through with potential oil, gas changes

(AP Photo/Mead Gruver)
(AP Photo/Mead Gruver)(Mead Gruver | AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, S.D. (KEVN) - The state of Wyoming could lose more than $300 million in tax revenue per year if President-elect Joe Biden prohibits oil and gas companies from leasing federal land for drilling activity, according to a study.

The Wyoming Governor’s Office partnered with the University of Wyoming on the potential impact of a ban. The ban could restrict companies from leasing land for drilling more or ban all drilling entirely.

For eight states – Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Montana, North Dakota, California and Alaska – the study found a leasing ban would result in $300 billion in investment losses over a 20-year period. The bans are apart of an effort to reduce carbon emissions to focus on renewable energy and climate change.

“The primary goal was to illuminate the challenges would be under a leasing ban. We are very concerned about diversifying Wyoming’s economy to making it less dependent on the swings a commodity market can bring,” Gordon said.

Researchers say studies were conducted in several other states and got similar results loss of revenue and jobs if there were a ban.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Latest News

Rapid City Alderman Pat Jones announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Rapid City Councilmember tests positive with COVID-19
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Thune, Senate Republicans negotiate additional COVID-19 relief funding as U.S. distributes vaccine
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder