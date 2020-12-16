Advertisement

South Canyon Elementary School teacher saves choking student

At snack time earlier this week, Jonathon Gibbons began to choke on an orange. When Mrs. Crouch...
At snack time earlier this week, Jonathon Gibbons began to choke on an orange. When Mrs. Crouch noticed he was struggling she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which cleared his airway an ultimately saved his life.(Rapid City Area Schools)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Heimlich Maneuver saved a South Canyon kindergartener during snack time earlier this week.

Johnathan Gibbons was beginning to choke on an orange when his teacher, Melissa Crouch, performed the Heimlich Maneuver. This cleared his airway, ultimately saving his life.

Mrs. Crouch was presented with the school’s “Lifesaving Award” and will receive recognition at a future City Council meeting.

“We are so very lucky to have teachers like Mrs. Crouch teaching and caring for our students,” RCAS said on Facebook. “Needless to say, Jonathon’s parents Jeremy and Julie Gibbons, are grateful.”

Posted by Rapid City Area Schools District on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

