South Canyon Elementary School teacher saves choking student

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Heimlich Maneuver saved a South Canyon kindergartener during snack time earlier this week.

Johnathan Gibbons was beginning to choke on an orange when his teacher, Melissa Crouch, performed the Heimlich Maneuver. This cleared his airway, ultimately saving his life.

Mrs. Crouch was presented with the school’s “Lifesaving Award” and will receive recognition at a future City Council meeting.

“We are so very lucky to have teachers like Mrs. Crouch teaching and caring for our students,” RCAS said on Facebook. “Needless to say, Jonathon’s parents Jeremy and Julie Gibbons, are grateful.”

