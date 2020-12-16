Snow overnight Thursday, mild into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Snow began to melt today with the sunshine and warm air advection. Temperatures climbed into the low 40s, which is a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year. Typically we expect temperatures around 36 degrees for this time in December. Expect another above average day Thursday with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Another round of snow will make its way into the region Thursday night/early Friday morning, which could bring a slippery commute for some.

Snow is expected to move into the area late Thursday night, around 10pm and will continue overnight into Friday morning. A wintry mix is possible in some areas, especially near the foothills where it could be slightly above freezing, but another hit of snow is on the way. Accumulations anywhere from 1-2 inches is possible mainly for the Wyoming Black Hills and here in the SD Black Hills, although Downtown Rapid City could see about a half inch to an inch of snowfall Thursday overnight. Allow extra time Friday morning for the morning commute, and always remember to use caution on the roads.

Temperatures will hold off in the upper 30s and low 40s Friday, but a nice warm up comes our way heading into the weekend. A great opportunity to get any last minute shopping out of the way, maybe take a walk around Main Street Square and grab a coffee, or cozy up indoors and watch some football! We are still looking mild for the official start of Winter Solstice on Monday, but we begin to cool down heading into Christmas Eve. Winter Solstice will begin at 3:02am on December 21st! This marks the first day of astronomical Winter for 2020!

