Rapid City Councilmember tests positive with COVID-19

Rapid City Alderman Pat Jones announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Alderman Pat Jones said Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones stated on Facebook that he tested positive and would start quarantining.

The positive test is a surprise to him as he said he feels “fine.” Jones also said the news was “very shocking.”

Jones said he’d update the public on his condition.

