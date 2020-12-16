Rapid City Councilmember tests positive with COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Alderman Pat Jones said Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones stated on Facebook that he tested positive and would start quarantining.

The positive test is a surprise to him as he said he feels “fine.” Jones also said the news was “very shocking.”

Jones said he’d update the public on his condition.

