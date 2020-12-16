Advertisement

Professional motocross rider partners with Monument Health

James Carter, a professional Freestyle Motocross rider, teamed up with Monument Health Sports Performance as their third big-time athlete to be a part of the program.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A professional motocross rider signed a partnership deal Tuesday, creating a bond with the Rapid City community.

James Carter, a professional Freestyle Motocross rider, teamed up with Monument Health Sports Performance as their third big-time athlete to be a part of the program. Carter said this partnership with his hometown healthcare system is one of the biggest opportunities in his career. And working together will give Carter a space to train and show the community and kids that going ‘big time’ can be an achievable goal.

”It would be awesome to see more kids and more people want to chase that dream of becoming a professional athlete,” said Carter. “So, if it’s from extreme athletes to being a baseball player or any of that, I think having Monument, a place like this, is going to be best for them.”

Jim Rix, a Monument Therapy, Sports Performance and Sports Medicine manager, said they’re hoping to create opportunities for kids to work with Carter and the other two professional athletes, Tamara Gorman, world-class triathlete, and Martin Christofferson, hopeful for the U.S.A. Olympic Bobsled Team, partnering with Monument.

