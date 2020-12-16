Advertisement

Non-Monument Health staff receive COVID vaccine

The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to Monument Health staff last night. Tuesday morning the first shots were given to caregivers outside of the Monument Health system.
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to Monument Health staff last night. Tuesday morning the first shots were given to caregivers outside of the Monument Health system.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to Monument Health staff last night.

Tuesday morning the first shots were given to caregivers outside of the Monument Health system.

”I did this for them,” said Nancy Keller, administrative assistant for Westhills Village. “And I look forward to the day when they can do what they want to do. They’ve got a lot of living and memories to make and this is the first step for them.”

Keller was one of the first people to receive the Tuesday morning vaccine. A choice she and others made not only for themselves.

“I think without hesitation, anyone who has an opportunity to get the vaccine really needs to seriously consider getting it for themselves and for the people around them so we can take our community to a different step and area than what we’re in right now,” said Daryl Reinicke, CEO of Westhills Village.

50% of the 975 vaccines received Monday will go to Monument Health caregivers, specifically those working to care for COVID-19 patients. The other half will go toward skilled caregivers.

“This is huge for us because it’s very difficult to go to work knowing that every time we come to work and we’re taking care of people there’s a potential risk that we’re bringing but also a risk that we’re receiving,” said Reinicke.

Keller and Reinicke said the shot was simple and painless, much like the flu shot they get regularly.

“It did not hurt at all, like a flu shot and I expect to feel fine though,” said Keller. “I feel fine right now, didn’t hurt. And I expect to feel the same way throughout the day.”

Although some of the Westhills Village staff got the shot Tuesday, Keller said she will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
Guidance for legal marijuana use on Pine Ridge approved
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend

Latest News

James Carter, a professional Freestyle Motocross rider, teamed up with Monument Health Sports...
Professional motocross rider partners with Monument Health
For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many...
It’s the busiest week of the year for the U.S. Postal Service
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Exploring Custer Park
Increase in visitation at Custer State Park