Advertisement

Local organizations post $3.5K reward for information about string of suspicious fires

Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, the Rapid City Fire and Police departments responded to a total of five fires over the weekend. Four out of five were deemed “suspicious” at the time, officials said.

Four local organizations are now offering a Rapid City, a $3,500 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. The alleged arson happened on 11th Street, South Street and Mount Rushmore Road.

The West Park Apartments ownership, West Boulevard Neighborhood Association and Community Rewards Fund have pledged $1,000 each, and the Mount Rushmore Road Group has offered to contribute $500 if any helpful information comes forward.

“It’s just great to have other groups participate with us in this effort to bring this string of fires to and an end before anyone is hurt,” says Lew Weinberg, General Partner representing the West Park Apartments. “Our community is always ready to step up and help out with worthy projects like this reward.”

Anyone with any information on the recent suspicious fires should contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Latest News

At snack time earlier this week, Jonathon Gibbons began to choke on an orange. When Mrs. Crouch...
South Canyon Elementary School teacher saves choking student
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 905 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state...
405 front-line health care workers vaccinated for COVID-19 as 905 new cases reported in SD
Good Morning Black Hills - BHBS - SHANKAR
Local jewelers fasten passions into love
Rapid City Alderman Pat Jones announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Rapid City Councilmember tests positive with COVID-19