Local organizations post $3.5K reward for information about string of suspicious fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, the Rapid City Fire and Police departments responded to a total of five fires over the weekend. Four out of five were deemed “suspicious” at the time, officials said.

Four local organizations are now offering a Rapid City, a $3,500 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. The alleged arson happened on 11th Street, South Street and Mount Rushmore Road.

The West Park Apartments ownership, West Boulevard Neighborhood Association and Community Rewards Fund have pledged $1,000 each, and the Mount Rushmore Road Group has offered to contribute $500 if any helpful information comes forward.

“It’s just great to have other groups participate with us in this effort to bring this string of fires to and an end before anyone is hurt,” says Lew Weinberg, General Partner representing the West Park Apartments. “Our community is always ready to step up and help out with worthy projects like this reward.”

Anyone with any information on the recent suspicious fires should contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

