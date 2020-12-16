It’s the busiest week of the year for the U.S. Postal Service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the winter holidays right around the corner, this week is typically the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service.

For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many to shop online and send their gifts through the mail. Lyle LaCroix is the Postmaster of Rapid City. He says the Post Office spends a full year preparing for this busy week, and already planned for a significant increase in mail traffic due to the coronavirus.

”We look at this time of the year quite early, we start to plan and get out in front of it as much as we can mitigate the increases as best we can,” said LaCroix.

LaCroix says the Post Office sees twice as much mail during the holidays compared to any other time of the year.

If you want to make sure your packages arrive by Christmas day, Tuesday was the last recommended day for Retail Ground Service. Friday is the last day for first-class and Saturday for Priority Mail. December 23rd is the last day to send items through express mail.

