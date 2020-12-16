Advertisement

It’s the busiest week of the year for the U.S. Postal Service

For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many to shop online and send their gifts through the mail.
For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many...
For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many to shop online and send their gifts through the mail.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the winter holidays right around the corner, this week is typically the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service.

For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many to shop online and send their gifts through the mail. Lyle LaCroix is the Postmaster of Rapid City. He says the Post Office spends a full year preparing for this busy week, and already planned for a significant increase in mail traffic due to the coronavirus.

”We look at this time of the year quite early, we start to plan and get out in front of it as much as we can mitigate the increases as best we can,” said LaCroix.

LaCroix says the Post Office sees twice as much mail during the holidays compared to any other time of the year.

If you want to make sure your packages arrive by Christmas day, Tuesday was the last recommended day for Retail Ground Service. Friday is the last day for first-class and Saturday for Priority Mail. December 23rd is the last day to send items through express mail.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
Guidance for legal marijuana use on Pine Ridge approved
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend

Latest News

James Carter, a professional Freestyle Motocross rider, teamed up with Monument Health Sports...
Professional motocross rider partners with Monument Health
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
Non-Monument Health staff receive COVID vaccine
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Exploring Custer Park
Increase in visitation at Custer State Park