Free at-home COVID-19 saliva test are available to South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota and Vault Medical are offering at-home COVID-19 saliva test.

Test are free to South Dakota residents and are available for those who believe they were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. People don’t need to show symptoms to take this test.

People can order the test online, and then a kit will be shipped to their home.

When they receive the test, they will then do a virtual visit with a supervisor from Vault Medical, who will show them how to collect a sample.

After the test is complete, you then ship it to the lab, and results should be available 24 to 48 hours after the sample gets to the lab.

And some may wonder how accurate the test is compared to others.

“Those are CPCR test. And so that is considered the goal standard at the molecular test. And it’s very sensitive, and so we have absolutely no qualms about the quality of those tests,” says the State Health Secretary, Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

For more information about the test or if you’re looking to order one, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.