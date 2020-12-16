Curtains set to open on A Christmas Carol

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment will host their first in-person performance at their new location -- with their adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”

Shows begin Thursday, Dec. 17, and will be hosted in person, which co-owner Stephen Farruggia says was a difficult decision but that they are following the same social distancing guidelines currently used by the Elks theatre to keep people as safe as possible.

While they understand some people may not attend the show, those at Seraphim Theatre feel that the message of Dickens’ work relates to the year 2020 and that no matter how many people attend, it’s a message worth sharing.

”We thought if we could do it and even if it is only for 3 people that’s worth it because it is something that gives people hope and reason to smile and reason to look for a brighter future and that’s what this story is about anyway.” Stephen Farruggia, Co-owner of Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment.

