Advertisement

After testing positive for COVID-19, Pat Jones speaks out about how he’s feeling

Pat Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and explains how he's feeling.
Pat Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and explains how he's feeling.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Councilmember Pat Jones posted on Facebook Tuesday saying quote “Time to start the quarantine countdown clock. I tested positive today for COVID-19.”

“I’m hot and cold. A lot of weakness. Walking from place to place is a bit of a challenge right now. Just overall, you know one of the terms they use is malaise in describing this. And I think that’s what I’m experiencing. Just an overall feeling of uncomfortableness, unsettled, lousy feeling, but the headache is by far the worst,” says Jones.

Jones works at a local nursing facility and found out Monday they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and Jones had an appointment Wednesday morning.

“Getting that first vaccine. Very excited. Where I work, we also test all the employees every Tuesday and Thursday for COVID. And I tested Tuesday morning at 10:15, and at 10:30 Tuesday morning, I found out I tested positive,” says Jones.

Jones says he was shocked when he got the result.

“I’ve done everything that I’m supposed to do. Both my wife and I are very careful about what we do, where we go. We wear masks all the time. And we follow all the rules, and we do all the right things,” says Jones.

Some advice he has for the community.

“I cannot say strongly enough that I encourage people to get the vaccine when it’s their time to get it. And to continue to follow all the safety protocols they can do. I would not wish this on anyone. I feel lousy. My next two weeks are totally turned upside down,” says Jones.

Jones says when he visited with people at Monument Health, they told him that ten days after he tested positive, as long as he’s symptom-free and has no fever, he can get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Latest News

Driver appears to abandon dog in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Driver appears to abandon dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
South Dakota and Vault Medical are offering at-home COVID-19 saliva testing.
Free at-home COVID-19 saliva test are available to South Dakota residents
Christmas Carol
Curtains set to open on A Christmas Carol
Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
Local organizations post $3.5K reward for information about string of suspicious fires