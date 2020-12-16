After testing positive for COVID-19, Pat Jones speaks out about how he’s feeling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Councilmember Pat Jones posted on Facebook Tuesday saying quote “Time to start the quarantine countdown clock. I tested positive today for COVID-19.”

“I’m hot and cold. A lot of weakness. Walking from place to place is a bit of a challenge right now. Just overall, you know one of the terms they use is malaise in describing this. And I think that’s what I’m experiencing. Just an overall feeling of uncomfortableness, unsettled, lousy feeling, but the headache is by far the worst,” says Jones.

Jones works at a local nursing facility and found out Monday they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and Jones had an appointment Wednesday morning.

“Getting that first vaccine. Very excited. Where I work, we also test all the employees every Tuesday and Thursday for COVID. And I tested Tuesday morning at 10:15, and at 10:30 Tuesday morning, I found out I tested positive,” says Jones.

Jones says he was shocked when he got the result.

“I’ve done everything that I’m supposed to do. Both my wife and I are very careful about what we do, where we go. We wear masks all the time. And we follow all the rules, and we do all the right things,” says Jones.

Some advice he has for the community.

“I cannot say strongly enough that I encourage people to get the vaccine when it’s their time to get it. And to continue to follow all the safety protocols they can do. I would not wish this on anyone. I feel lousy. My next two weeks are totally turned upside down,” says Jones.

Jones says when he visited with people at Monument Health, they told him that ten days after he tested positive, as long as he’s symptom-free and has no fever, he can get the vaccine.

