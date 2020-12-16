405 front-line health care workers vaccinated for COVID-19 as 905 new cases reported in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 905 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state adds how many people have been vaccinated to its dashboard.

Health systems in the state first started receiving and administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday. The state is reporting 405 front-line health care workers have received the first dose of the vaccine as of 11:30 am Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 92,603. Of that total, 80,316 people have recovered, according to the state. Active cases continue to fall in the state as state health officials reported 10,987 on Wednesday, a 532 decrease from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 412. Overall, more than 5,200 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health added new tables to its COVID-19 dashboard that breaks down COVID-19 deaths. Overall, there have been 1,300 deaths among people with COVID-19 in South Dakota. Of those deaths, 1,159 were caused by COVD-19, the state reports.

The state determines the cause of death by a person’s death certificate. SD DOH says coroners determine what goes on the certificates. The state also determines death by national case reporting. SD DOH said the number of deaths due to COVID-19 and deaths among people with COVID-19 shouldn’t be added together. This tab will be updated every Monday. `q

There were 39 new deaths reported on Wednesday. A total of 1,300 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19-related complications. Pennington County has lost 119 residents with 42 of those coming since Dec. 1.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients currently occupy 15% of staffed hospital beds and 33.6% of ICU beds. 39% of hospital beds and 28.6% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Wednesday:

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.