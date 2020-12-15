West hills village staff receiving their first dose of Pfizer vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Monday, December 13th more than 42,000 people over 80-years-old in South Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 700 of the state’s deaths have been in that age group.

West hills village registered nurse Megan Tryon is grateful to be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“We’re very much looking forward to a high success rate with the vaccination and someday getting our communities a little bit closer to home again”.

On Tuesday, December 15th, some health care workers at the west village retirement center will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

Senior care residents should have the opportunity to get vaccinated in the coming weeks through a CVS pharmacy partnership.

Dr. John Barlow, who lives at west hills, said he’s ready to take the vaccine.

“Vaccines are a wonderful thing to have they save thousands of lives and hopefully this one will be very effective”

Pfizer says their vaccine is 95% effective against COVID-19 beginning 28 days after the first dose.

Monument health director Dr. Shankar kurra says the safety profile is remarkable.

" No matter what age group you’re talking about 55 and above or from 16 to 55 even folks with morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, all of them benefit from it without any significant side effects”.

Vaccinations for healthcare workers are not required but highly recommended.

