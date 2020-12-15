Advertisement

Virtual fall 2020 commencement happens for South Dakota Mines students

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A virtual commencement will be celebrated at the South Dakota School of Mines for the fall class of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To recognize students’ achievements, the university will create a virtual graduation video. It will premiere on the university’s YouTube page at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Fall 2020 graduates are invited to join any future commencement ceremony to receive their degree in person.

The fall 2020 class includes 120 bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees, and seven doctoral degrees. Graduate information can be found in the commencement program here.

Jorge Cisneros-Hernandez, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is a senior class representative and will speak at the ceremony. Cisneros-Hernandez served as president and design lead for the VEX U Robotics team, and as a member of the education division of the Professional Development Institute. He has worked as the senior assistant area coordinator in residence life and as a student employee in the mechanical engineering department.

Details on the South Dakota Mines spring commencement planned for Saturday, May 8, 2021, will be announced as they are made available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
Guidance for legal marijuana use on Pine Ridge approved
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend

Latest News

Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Kara Flynn was appointed and sworn in as the new Area 3 Rapid City Area School Board...
Rapid City Area School Board of Education swears in new member
Kevin Killer talks about his potential upcoming presidency.
New OST President lays out next 100 days in office