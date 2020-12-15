Advertisement

South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases. However, in South Dakota, there has been a low number of COVID-19 tests.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

However, in South Dakota, there has been a low number of COVID-19 tests. According to testing data from The Washington Post, South Dakota ranks 47 out of 50 states in the number of new tests reported in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.

South Dakota has completed 1,313 total tests per 100,000 people for the past seven days. Only Idaho (784 new tests per 100,000 people) and Iowa (770 new tests per 100,000 people) had lower testing numbers. The Washington Post organizes testing data from The COVID Tracking Project, which pulls data from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new cases bring the state total to 91,699. Of that total, 78,919 people have recovered, according to the state. Active cases continue to fall in the state as state health officials reported 11, 519 on Tuesday, a 1,104 decrease from Monday.

Current hospitalizations increased slightly to 425. Overall, 5,200 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the 14-day positive-case trend continues to decline. Monday’s reported positive cases were the lowest in the last 14 days.

There were two new deaths reported on Tuesday. New deaths include one man and one woman who were in their 60s and in their 80s. One of the deaths reported was from Pennington County and another was from Bennett County. A total of 1,261 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19-related complications. Pennington County has lost 117 residents with 40 of those coming since Dec. 1.

The state received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Caregivers at Monument Health and various nursing homes received the state’s first shipment of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday, Sioux Falls healthcare systems will receive the vaccine.

County rundown for Tuesday:

