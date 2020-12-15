Slick and Hazardous Roads this Morning; Sunny and Cold Afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday’s snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the Rapid City area and the central hills has left treacherous roads to drive on this morning. Make sure you allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Roads will improve by afternoon with sunny skies expected later today. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Milder air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, but a strong cold front will bring some rain and snow showers Thursday night, and blustery, cooler air for Friday.

But the weekend is still looking dry and milder.

