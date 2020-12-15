Advertisement

Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Rapid City scores low on LGBTQ+ inclusion, according to advocacy group index
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City received a low score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), a nationwide evaluation of municipal laws affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rapid City scored 19 out of 100 on the MEI, according to the HRC yearly scoring.

Points are awarded based on non-discrimination laws in employment, housing and public accommodations; municipalities as an employer, with points for policies like non-discrimination in city employment and an inclusive workplace; municipal services; law enforcement and the city leadership’s public position on equality.

SEE MORE: Review Rapid City’s MEI Scorecard

The low score is due to a lack of LGBTQ+ liaison in the city executive’s office and an LGBTQ+ liaison or task force in the police department.

Rapid City got zeros in three other categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Because Rapid City established a Human Rights Commission that enforces NDO and had law enforcement report 2018 hate crime statistics to the FBI, the city scored points.

Spearfish also got a 19 out of 100, but for different reasons. While Spearfish doesn’t have a human rights commission, it got points for reporting 2018 hate crimes statistics to the FBI as Rapid City did. Spearfish also won points for nondiscrimination in city employment.

The HRC ranks nine South Dakota towns, with Brookings earning a perfect rank (100), followed by scores in Sioux Falls (62), Vermillion (53), Watertown (29), Rapid City (19), Spearfish (19), Aberdeen (12), Mitchell (0) and Pierre (0).

