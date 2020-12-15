Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the suspected drive who stole a vehicle involved in “at least two shots fired” on Monday.

Monterion Winfrey, 22, of Rapid City, was placed under arrest for several charges.

Two days before, on Dec. 12, Rapid City Police responded to a report of a missing Chrysler 300 on N. Lacrosse Street. Later that day, a report came in that gunshots came from E. Denver Street and Herman Street. The reporting party said the shots came from a Chrysler 300.

More than an hour later that night, a report of gunshots coming from a white Chrysler 300 came to police.

Police continued to be on the lookout and investigated the incidents. No injuries were reported.

The white Chrysler 300 was found fueling up at a gas station on Lacrosse Street. The officer who spotted the vehicle requested additional units. When police arrived and asked the two men drivers to show their hands, they fled in opposite directions from police--one, who was later identified as Winfrey, got in the driver’s seat of the stolen Chrysler and the other ran toward a hotel on Disk Drive.

Later, Winfrey picked up the other man. The men then started driving toward a sheriff’s deputy standing outside their vehicle. Another responding officer fired several shots at the vehicle’s engine compartment in hopes of stopping the suspect. The Chrysler swerved, missing the deputy.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle after officers shot the tires of the vehicle.

Winfrey was placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Obstruction, Intentional Damage to Property, and a Parole Hold with additional charges pending as police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.