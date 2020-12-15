Advertisement

Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots

For days, police have been on the lookout for a stolen Chrysler 300. Monday RCPD arrested the suspected driver.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the suspected drive who stole a vehicle involved in “at least two shots fired” on Monday.

Monterion Winfrey, 22, of Rapid City, was placed under arrest for several charges.

Two days before, on Dec. 12, Rapid City Police responded to a report of a missing Chrysler 300 on N. Lacrosse Street. Later that day, a report came in that gunshots came from E. Denver Street and Herman Street. The reporting party said the shots came from a Chrysler 300.

More than an hour later that night, a report of gunshots coming from a white Chrysler 300 came to police.

Police continued to be on the lookout and investigated the incidents. No injuries were reported.

The white Chrysler 300 was found fueling up at a gas station on Lacrosse Street. The officer who spotted the vehicle requested additional units. When police arrived and asked the two men drivers to show their hands, they fled in opposite directions from police--one, who was later identified as Winfrey, got in the driver’s seat of the stolen Chrysler and the other ran toward a hotel on Disk Drive.

Later, Winfrey picked up the other man. The men then started driving toward a sheriff’s deputy standing outside their vehicle. Another responding officer fired several shots at the vehicle’s engine compartment in hopes of stopping the suspect. The Chrysler swerved, missing the deputy.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle after officers shot the tires of the vehicle.

Winfrey was placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Obstruction, Intentional Damage to Property, and a Parole Hold with additional charges pending as police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
Guidance for legal marijuana use on Pine Ridge approved
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend

Latest News

James Carter, a professional Freestyle Motocross rider, teamed up with Monument Health Sports...
Professional motocross rider partners with Monument Health
For the Post Office this year, there’s added pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many...
It’s the busiest week of the year for the U.S. Postal Service
The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
Non-Monument Health staff receive COVID vaccine
Exploring Custer Park
Increase in visitation at Custer State Park