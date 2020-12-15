Advertisement

Rapid City fire department sees success with their mobile medic

The program has saved about 60% of patients from a trip to the emergency room.
By sending a mobile medic, one person responds with most of the same equipment found in a two-person ambulance.
By sending a mobile medic, one person responds with most of the same equipment found in a two-person ambulance.(Connor Matteson)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - By the end of the month the Rapid City Fire Department will have answered more than 19,000 calls in 2020 with 16,000 of them just for ambulance service, but how is the department handling frequent callers?

Fire Chief Jason Culberson says there are a fair number of people in Rapid City who use the ambulance service 40 or 50 times a year.

Although every call is important, Culberson says not every call needs the same response and to help answer lower priority calls, the department sends the mobile medic.

The program has saved about 60% of patients from a trip to the emergency room.

By sending a mobile medic, one person responds with most of the same equipment found in a two-person ambulance.

“Not everybody who calls 9-1-1 and requests an ambulance needs to go by an ambulance,” says Culberson. “Ambulances are an emergency vehicle that needs to respond and take people who are extremely sick and injured. So just trying to connect that back together with our community and those who utilize our services.”>

Overall, Culberson says the success of the mobile medic is saving the city money.

