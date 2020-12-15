Rapid City Area School Board of Education swears in new member

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City School Board met Monday evening and one of the items on the agenda was swearing in a new board member.

When Brian Johnson announced earlier this year that he moved out of the area he represented on the board the search for his replacement begun.

Kara Flynn was selected by the board and sworn in to fill his seat for Area 3.

Flynn is ready to serve not just her area but the entire district through the current pandemic.

“That I have the knowledge and the drive and the commitment to the education necessary to help us through this rough time and make sure we come out the other side successful,” Flynn said.

Flynn is a former executive director of the Rapid City Public School Foundation.

