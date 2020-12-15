Pet of the week: Steele

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Steele, this ball of joy is a 10 year old Pit Bull Terrier but his age is not an obstacle. As an experienced dog, you will want this good boy on your christmas list this year. This senior still loves to play all his favorite games like fetch, going on a walk or run, or just binge watching anything with his owner. Him and his sister were surrendered to the humane society this year due to their previous owners not being able to take care of them. Steele can be a little shy with you at first but you will be able to tell when he is comfortable with you when he starts his happy butt wiggles. However, with Steele’s age comes a couple medical issues that will need to be addressed. If you are interested in adopting Steele, you can contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills at 605 394 4170.

