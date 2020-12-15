Advertisement

New OST President lays out next 100 days in office

Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Kevin Killer
By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -President Kevin Killer is the next Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) leader. He and newly elected Vice President Alicia Mousseau have taken the oaths of office and are forming the Executive Board.

There are a lot of issues to cover according to Mr. Killer. Killer said “A lot of people have asked for us to return the Oglala standing... there’s a lot of opportunities here to make inroads and begin building better relationships”

In his first week, President Killer has been speaking to the Biden transition team to organize Covid relief response, a major issue for the OST. But mostly, Mr. Killer is answering the phones and keeping communication open between his branch of government and the people he represents.

Killer said “It’s about building a connection. And people tell me they’re appreciative of that. It’s about working weekends and I don’t think that’ll go away. It’s about getting the word out.”

