Monument Health staff receive first rounds of COVID-19 vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has changed the face of not only the United States but the entire globe.

It’s hard to overstate just how much the pandemic has impacted the lives of every single person.

But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel because a vaccine is here.

Monday was a historic day at Monument Health in Rapid City as the first person received the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Steve Dick the Medical Director of the Emergency Department.

“Barely even felt anything, I mean truly it was a flu minus as far as the shot itself, so it was more excitement of knowing what I’m participating in than of the shot itself,” says Dick.

After receiving the shot, the recipients got a vaccination card and had to sit and wait for thirty minutes to monitor their reaction. They then have to come back in 21 days for their second and last dose.

ICU Nursing Director George Sazama, who also got the shot, says it’s vital for people to take this seriously.

“For the people that don’t believe and the people that don’t think it’s that bad should really spend two minutes in the ICU and come see what the patients go through,” says Sazama. “It’s hard, it’s hard to see the patients suffer because they really are.”

Even though a limited number of people got the vaccine Monday night, Monument Health received 975 vaccines.

50% will go to Monument Health acute caregivers taking direct care of COVID-19 patients and the other half will go toward skilled caregivers.

And they expect a shipment from Pfizer every week.

However, Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, says the public likely won’t have access to the vaccine for awhile.

“It could be second quarter to third quarter of next year so 2021,” says Kurra. “In the meantime, we mainly will be vaccinating the caregivers and here’s the important message. Every one of us those who get the vaccine those who haven’t, we need to be patient, continue to wear your mask, hand wash, keep your distance, do all the public health safety measures so we’re safe until we get the vaccine.”

Monument Health expects a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, to be shipped out on December 22nd.

