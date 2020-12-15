Advertisement

Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R-SD) is speaking out publicly on the September 13th accident involving him for the first time.
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and killing a pedestrian near Highmore in September.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spoke to media regarding the September 13th accident involving him and Mr. Joe Boever of Highmore.

The accident occurred just outside of Highmore while Ravnsborg was driving back westbound to Pierre from a GOP fundraiser in Redfield. Boever was walking eastbound on US Highway 14 when he was struck by Ravnsborg Red Ford Taurus. Ravnsborg claims that he did not discover Boever until the next morning.

Ravnsborg made comments after voting as a member of the electoral college Tuesday. Governor Kristi Noem was not in attendance, despite also being selected as an elector.

“I am continuing to do my job for the people, including today,” Ravnsborg said. Ravnsborg has been seen at police academy graduation events, and has continued to be a part of various legal efforts through his government office. He said today that he never intended to take any kind of a leave of absence.

Ravnsborg said that he had attempted to reach out to the Boever family in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

When pressed about challenges to what he attests happened that night, Ravnsborg pushed back.

“I would take great dispute (to the fact) that we are lying. Some things have come out that I do not believe were accurate also,” Ravnsborg said. “We will just let the investigation run, and will make a full statement when that has been completed.”

Ravnsborg expects that when the investigation is done, he will be able to return to his duties as normal.

The Deputy State’s Attorney for Hyde County, Emily Sovell, is still working with State’s Attorneys from across South Dakota to reach a decision as to whether or not to charge Ravnsborg. There is still no timeline on that decision.

To view the full interview, click here.

Most Read

The Lakota Women Warriors have many goals in mind but most importantly inspiring the youth...
Lakota Women Warriors represent strength, resilience, and bravery
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

Latest News

The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Ravnsborg confident he hasn’t ‘committed any crime’
Some healthcare workers will receive the first initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine
West hills village staff receiving their first dose of Pfizer vaccine
The current plan is a temporary halt designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People covered...
December 31st marks end of current COVID eviction plan
Snowfall causes accidents, drive carefully
Snowfall causes accidents, RCPD says to drive carefully