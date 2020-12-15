AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season

(CNN) – AAA Travel is projecting a nearly 30% drop in holiday travel this year.

It’s expecting at least 34 million fewer U.S. residents will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, compared to a year ago.

Fewer Americans are traveling for the holidays this year amid COVID-19. AAA estimates at least a 29% decline in people who will drive, fly or take trains and buses. If you decide to travel, know before you go: https://t.co/Lt9UWWABHr #travelforecast pic.twitter.com/b8fYimuxeC — AAA Travel (@AAA_Travel) December 15, 2020

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations,” said AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale. “That will not be the case this year.”

Many Americans may be listening to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warns against travel over the holidays during the pandemic.

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading #COVID19. This holiday season, postpone travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Learn more: https://t.co/BF1qbyjzZk pic.twitter.com/TBqWacxJ99 — CDC Travel Health (@CDCtravel) December 15, 2020

AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays.

That’s down almost 60% from a year ago.

About 81 million people will travel by car, about 25% fewer than during the 2019 holiday season.

