A chance for snow tonight, another round possible Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tracking a clipper system moving through North Dakota this evening that could bring a few light snow showers overnight for the Northern Hills and some flurries for the Foothills. This system originating from Canada lacks an abundance of moisture and snow totals will range from a dusting to 2 inches for those in the Northern Hills and higher elevations. Snow will taper off in the morning hours.

Into the afternoon Wednesday, expect skies to clear and winds to pick up out of the NW, with gusts of 30-35mph possible. More mild tomorrow with the low 40s returning, but the warmer air will make its way back by the weekend. Still mild and relatively dry, we are keeping our eyes on another potential snow maker for Thursday night into Friday morning which could bring us another round of accumulating snowfall. Right now models indicating accumulations on the lower end around 1 inch, but will update thoughts over the next couple of days. Other than the chance for light snow showers the next couple of nights, mild air returning for the weekend and the start of the holiday week!

The last white Christmas here in Rapid City was back in 2017, where 1 inch of snow was on the ground. Since records have started, Rapid City has only seen 15 white Christmas, which puts us at about a 40% chance of seeing a white Christmas this year. Not seeing any significant snow storm in the near future either...

