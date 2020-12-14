Advertisement

Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday

By Hannah Eason
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, a Prince George native turned 103 years “young.”

Family and friends of Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” set up a throne-like area for her to enjoy during a drive-thru birthday party. Loved ones drove by to show their socially-distant love and support.

Ms. Ellen was front and center as cars drove by honking and waving, but she says there’s one thing in particular that would make her birthday wishes come true:

“Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday. A happy 103rd birthday,” Jones said.

Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1917. If you do the math, you’ll realize she lived through the end of World War I and the entire Great Depression.

Ms. Ellen watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and she lived through the Civil Rights Movement as an adult.

Deacon Jones has also seen 17 presidents inaugurated in her days on Earth. Even today, Jones is an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.

Join NBC12 in wishing Ms. Ellen a Happy 103rd Birthday!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakota Women Warriors have many goals in mind but most importantly inspiring the youth...
Lakota Women Warriors represent strength, resilience, and bravery
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers

Latest News

President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
Unemployment numbers in South Dakota continue to fluctuate as the state’s economy deals with...
Unemployment claims rise in South Dakota jobs report
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask