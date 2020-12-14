Two injured in multivehicle crash in Rapid City Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and W. Main Street.

About noon on Monday, the vehicles collided and restricted traffic to be a single lane, according to authorities.

The Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Black Hills FOX News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

