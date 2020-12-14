Advertisement

Two injured in multivehicle crash in Rapid City Monday

Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and W. Main Street.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and W. Main Street.

About noon on Monday, the vehicles collided and restricted traffic to be a single lane, according to authorities.

The Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Black Hills FOX News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakota Women Warriors have many goals in mind but most importantly inspiring the youth...
Lakota Women Warriors represent strength, resilience, and bravery
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
Monument Health will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for caregivers Monday after receiving shipment
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 317 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state...
State reports 317 new COVID-19 cases as South Dakota receives first vaccine shipment
Black Hills closes sites and gates for winter season
Unemployment numbers in South Dakota continue to fluctuate as the state’s economy deals with...
Unemployment claims rise in South Dakota jobs report