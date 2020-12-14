Toys for Tots took on a whole new look this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2020 has been a challenge for everyone, kids included. Which is why the Pennington County Toys for Tots coordinator knew this year’s event would be as important as ever for families.

Toys for Tots looked a little different this year, with a drive-through pick up from 8 am to 4 pm Sunday at the Central States Fairgrounds.

All volunteers were wearing masks to keep people safe while bringing a little cheer to people’s holiday season.

”Well, we had to do it a little bit differently this year with COVID. Normally people will come, they will register, and they will come and pick out their toys but with COVID-19, we decided to prepackage everything and so that’s kind of what this drive-through behind me is,” said Mary Anne Whittle, the Pennington County Toys for Tots coordinator. “People are now coming through giving us their name and we go and find their package and then bring it out to them.”

The Pennington County Toys for Tots gave out a gift, stocking stuffer, book, and stuffed animal to 1800 registered kids from age 0 to 18.

