The Rapid City Council writes off more than $900,000 in uncollectible ambulance debt

One of the many ambulances the city owns.
One of the many ambulances the city owns.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An ambulance is one service Fire Chief Jason Culberson says most people will never use in their life.

“So it’s much like any other business, we have what’s called bad debt. So we provide the service on credit and some people don’t or can’t pay,” says Culberson.

In 2018 the city wrote off $1.7 million and in 2019 it was $790 thousand.

This year the city council approved the waiving of the more than 900 thousand dollars of debt, debt that can no longer be paid.

“A large portion of those that we’re writing off are those that have passed away and then we obviously have no recourse they don’t have an estate so there’s no money to get,” says Culberson. “The other part is the statute of limitations has expired, after 6 years you cannot continue to try to collect that debt any longer.”

But the debt goes back even further than six years.

“We have debt on there from 2005 so we’re talking close to sixteen years ago, so fifteen to sixteen years,” says Culberson. “The bulk of it that we wrote off this time was from 2008.”

Culberson is unsure of the amount the city will waive in 2021, but he expects it to be a large amount.

