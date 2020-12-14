State reports 317 new COVID-19 cases as South Dakota receives first vaccine shipment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 317 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state receives its first vaccines.

The new cases bring the state total to 96,354, 77,472 of which have recovered. Active cases decreased slightly from Sunday to 12,623.

Current hospitalizations increased slightly to 441. Overall, 5,200 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the 14-day postive-case trend continues to decline. Monday’s reported positive cases were the lowest in the last 14 days.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The death toll remains at 1,259.

The state received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. The South Dakota Department of Health says Monument Health in Rapid City was the first to receive the vaccine with Sanford Health receiving it on Tuesday.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,567 of 10,062 people (+56) are contagious or 15.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.4%.

For people in Meade County, 327 of 2,037 people (+9) are contagious or 16% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

In Lawrence County, 334 of 2,328 people (+12) are contagious or 14.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 221 of 1,796 (+2) people are contagious or 12.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.3%.

In Custer County, 94 of 630 people (+1) are contagious or 14.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.9%.

In Butte County, 92 of 809 (+3) people are contagious or 11.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 42 of 398 (+1) people are contagious or 10.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.1%.

In Jackson County, 53 of 252 people (+10) are contagious or 21% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

For people in Haakon County, 43 of 195 (+2) people are contagious or 22% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.2%.

In Bennett County, 30 of 340 (+/-01) people are contagious or 8.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

For people in Ziebach County, 87 of 270 (+1) people are contagious or 32.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.8%.

In Harding County, 18 of 86 (+/-0) people are contagious or 20.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 28.2%.

For people in Perkins County, 61 of 243 (+/-0) people are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.2%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

