Snowfall causes accidents, RCPD says to drive carefully

Rapid City Police have responded to at least eight crashes, among other weather-related calls.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police have addressed at least eight crashes due to slick roads on Monday.

The Black Hills may see snow accumulate up to 1/4″-1/2″ in Rapid City, with higher amounts on the west and southwest sides of town. Up to 1″ could fall further west and southwest in the Hills.

“Rapid City police officers are very busy this afternoon with a variety of different calls for service that include at least eight crashes. This winter weather means roads are slick,” the Rapid City Police Department said on social media.

MOTORIST ADVISORY: As you can see from this current look at our call screen, your Rapid City police officers are very...

Posted by Rapid City Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

As winter driver ensues, RCPD reminds Rapid City residents to drive with care.

“Other good practices include increasing your following distance and making sure ALL of your vehicle’s windows are clear of snow and ice,” they said.

Check out the weather! Get weather updates with our weather app.

👍 OR 👎? A band of moderate snow has developed across the Hills into Rapid City, resulting in snowfall during the past hour. Check out the view from Skyline Drive.

Posted by KOTA Territory News on Monday, December 14, 2020

