Monument Health will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for caregivers Tuesday after receiving shipment

University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of the PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it plans to begin vaccinations for its workers Monday.(Courtesy: UI Health Care)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota early Monday morning with Avera and Monument Health receiving their shipments by 10:30 a.m. and Sanford Health receiving theirs tomorrow.

Vaccine administration could begin as early as Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Twitter.

Monument Health received 975 doses of the vaccine and they will be administered to frontline healthcare workers at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients daily, Monument Health said.

