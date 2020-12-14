Advertisement

Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

It’s a special version of his song ‘Holy’
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a special charity Christmas single.

The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other health care staff working in the British capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart.

Choir members recorded their vocals at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Profits from the collaboration will go to National Health Service charities.

The choir gained fame when it vied with Bieber in 2015 for the Christmas No. 1 song. Bieber urged his millions of fans on Twitter to support the choir, not him, and it eventually won the top spot on the singles chart. The star then travelled to London and presented them with their charity award.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together,” said Bieber, 26. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakota Women Warriors have many goals in mind but most importantly inspiring the youth...
Lakota Women Warriors represent strength, resilience, and bravery
Filled with more than just the basics of cocoa mix and marshmallows, two home confectioners are...
Two Rapid City women create explosion of flavor with social media trend
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
One of the many ambulances the city owns.
Rapid City Council writes off more than $900K in uncollectible ambulance debt
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem gives $345 million in grants to small businesses, health care providers

Latest News

President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
Unemployment numbers in South Dakota continue to fluctuate as the state’s economy deals with...
Unemployment claims rise in South Dakota jobs report
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask