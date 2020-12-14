Advertisement

Guidance for legal marijuana use on Pine Ridge approved

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. (KEVN) - After months of planning, marijuana legalization on the Pine Ridge Reservation has a plan as Ordinance 20-66 passed Friday.

Anyone over the age of 21 can possess up to an ounce of marijuana (or 1/8 ounce of concentrated THC oil), according to the ordinance by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. However, anyone under 21 cannot possess an ounce for recreational use.

Smoking marijuana in public places is illegal on the Pine Ridge Reservation. No unlicensed person can bring marijuana in any quantity larger than one ounce from outside the reservation or take marijuana from the reservation.

Driving under the influence of marijuana will also remain illegal.

People between the ages of 18 and 21 may possess marijuana if they have a valid issued medical registration card, the ordinance declares.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety stated that individuals might violate Federal Law even if the Tribe does not prosecute the offense.

The state of South Dakota voted to legalize the use of marijuana recreationally and medically in November. Rules will be made during the 2021 Legislative session and could be in effect as early as July 2021.

