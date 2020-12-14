Fourth night of Hanukah celebrated at Mount Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - The celebration took place at Mount Rushmore to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukah.

The event was hosted by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz who is the only Rabbi in the state of South Dakota.

He says there was no better place to celebrate than at Mount Rushmore, due to the founding father’s value of religious freedom.

This is the third year they have done the lighting at the monument and Alperowitz says it has grown every year.

”It’s very important that Jewish people across that state be able to have all the opportunities that any Jewish person can have everywhere and beyond the Jewish community it’s very important for people to know about the festival of Hanukah and be able to see it and learn from it,” says Alperowitz.

There are three public Menhorahs across the state in downtown Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and the steps of the state capital. The last day of Hanukah is this Friday, December 18th.

