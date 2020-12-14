Advertisement

Cold today, but Warmer Air Returns Later in the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:09 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold temperatures continue today with a few areas of light snow or flurries as an upper level trough moves southeast through the Rockies. Not much accumulation is expected, with the bulk of the snow over in Wyoming today. Cold Canadian high pressure remains in place, however and highs today will only be in the 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll see skies become sunny, but temperatures will remain chilly.

Warmer air returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs 10 degrees above normal, in the 40s. After a brief cool down Friday behind a front, the weekend is looking dry and mild.

