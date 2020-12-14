Cold and Dry Tuesday/Mild Air Returns Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A nice snow band set up along a frontal boundary just southwest of town that supported a moderate snow shower earlier this afternoon. Snow is beginning to lighten up downtown. A blanket of snow has accumulated on the roads and on grassy surfaces. Accumulations still less than an inch is expected through this evening. I measured about .5″ of snow outside the station as of 3:30PM.

We will continue to monitor this system as it begins to move eastward along I-90, but snow should begin to come to an end by 11 o’clock this evening. Clouds will begin to break up overnight and temperatures will fall into the low teens and single digits for most. Another chilly morning commute Tuesday, although we will be dry with partly cloudy skies to start off the day. Boundary moves through making way for clearing skies into the afternoon. Temperatures stall in the low 30s for tomorrow.

Heading into the rest of the week, a small clipper system, moves through early Wednesday morning that could bring a few flurries to the Black Hills, but low confidence on that occurring a the moment. Mild and dry heading into the second half of the week, and the 50s could return by the weekend ahead.

Right now, Christmas week does appear to start off mild, and the chances of seeing a white Christmas look low.

