A Cold Start to the Week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There seems to be a common theme over the last couple of days with systems tracking well to our south, leaving us with minimum chances for precipitation. That theme is going to continue for the beginning of the week. Overnight tonight, clouds will increase and temperatures will fall into the low teens in town, and into the single digits toward the central plains.

Our next system is currently moving over the Rockies, and the main center of low pressure is moving into the Nevada / Four Corners Region. The track of this system will be moving south of our viewing area, bringing a few chances for snow in NE Wyoming and the Black Hills. Due to the southerly track, moisture and lift is in issue resulting in accumulation of 1″ or less possible. Not everybody will see snow, but throughout the day tomorrow it could be possible to see a few flurries flying around. Best chances for snow will be in NE Wyoming Monday evening into early Tuesday morning and here in the Black Hills. The southern plains could see a small dusting of snow too.

Biggest key for the forecast will be the chilly start to the week, but things do warm up nicely into the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday, and we could be in the 50s by next Sunday. Above average temperature trend continues.

