Santa and Mrs. Claus took a trip to The Shops at Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even though many things have been canceled this year, that’s not stopping Santa and Mrs. Claus from visiting the Shops at Main Street Square.

This is the ninth year that kids get to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas list.

There are some modifications this year, kids will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap, Santa and Mrs.Claus will be wearing face shields, and visitors will need to wear a mask until it’s time to get a picture.

If kids don’t want to come in and sit with Santa, they can write a letter and then drop it off at the Shops. Kids will then receive a letter back.

“The shops banded together and said, let’s do it. Put some resources towards it and make some modifications like I said to keep everybody safe. But it’s all about the kids, and you know Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to be here to ensure that the kids enjoy a good holiday season,” says the executive director for Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back at the shops on Saturday the 19 from noon to 3 pm.

