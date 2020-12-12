Advertisement

Santa and Mrs. Claus took a trip to The Shops at Main Street Square

Kids got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Kids got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even though many things have been canceled this year, that’s not stopping Santa and Mrs. Claus from visiting the Shops at Main Street Square.

This is the ninth year that kids get to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas list.

There are some modifications this year, kids will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap, Santa and Mrs.Claus will be wearing face shields, and visitors will need to wear a mask until it’s time to get a picture.

If kids don’t want to come in and sit with Santa, they can write a letter and then drop it off at the Shops. Kids will then receive a letter back.

“The shops banded together and said, let’s do it. Put some resources towards it and make some modifications like I said to keep everybody safe. But it’s all about the kids, and you know Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to be here to ensure that the kids enjoy a good holiday season,” says the executive director for Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back at the shops on Saturday the 19 from noon to 3 pm.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakota Women Warriors have many goals in mind but most importantly inspiring the youth...
Lakota Women Warriors represent strength, resilience, and bravery
Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem files Amicus Brief to support Arizona in voter-fraud lawsuit
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square
Box Elder resident dad holiday cheer through musical Christmas lights
Box Elder dad sets tone for holidays with musical light display

Latest News

The tradition of gift wrapping at the Rushmore Mall continues for YFS.
YFS holds annual gift wrapping event
Station 1 is the fire departments headquarters in downtown.
Station 1 in Rapid City is getting a remodel
Second state legislator tests positive for COVID
The vaccine is coming to the Black Hills soon.
COVID-19 vaccine