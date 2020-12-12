Local residents speaking out on the second round of stimulus relief?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The coronavirus pandemic has affected people financially around the globe. In March, a 2-trillion-dollar relief bill was signed into law by President Trump.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have struggled to come to an agreement on the second round of relief.

Rapid City resident Alex Swier says our Politicians need to take care of our civilians.

“For our nation to be so great, we sit here, and we have other countries that are paying 2,000 a month just to take care of their civilians & things like that who struggle through the coronavirus & our country struggle while our politicians go on vacation, I mean we politicians in office who pay 40,000 for furniture, but American people have to struggle daily” For many people, the stimulus bill makes a difference and helps financially.

Kimberly Studillu says it is needed

“Without the stimulus bill or any of that to come through, I mean people are suffering, there’s been a lot of poverty, there’s been a lot of homelessness and stuff going around especially now”

Small Business owners are feeling the hard hit of the pandemic. Jim Mullenberg is a small business owner and says congress needs to come to an agreement soon. " They need to do something kind of like right away because there’s a lot of small businesses going broke and I think they need to decide on an agreement soon”

Congress is still working out the details as people anxiously await the fate of a stimulus relief bill.

