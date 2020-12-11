The Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association reports a 15% decrease in the 2020 tourism index

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People around the U.S. fled to the Mount Rushmore State to escape crowds and instead be crowded by the outdoors.

Michelle Thomson, president of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, says camping was popular.

“We know that camping was fantastic this year,” says Thomson. “People were really looking for wide-open spaces, they liked the option of being able to travel on their own and be in their own camper or in a tent and camping just really really did well. Our State parks as well did fantastic this year, they were up about thirty-one percent.”

Visits to State parks were up but national parks were down, the exception, Mount Rushmore National Monument. They say visitors there were up by four point one percent partly due to the July Fourth fireworks.

Overall, the Black Hills and Badlands saw fewer visitors, but even that decrease is a reason to celebrate.

“Our tourism index was down about fifteen percent, but all things considered with everything that was going on, everybody’s very happy with that decrease especially when you look at some of the other major destinations which are down significantly more than that,” says Thomson.

The index takes into consideration taxable sales, hotel lodging, and Deadwood gaming. All things impacted by COVID-19.

Thomson says that most tourists this year live within driving distance of South Dakota and she anticipates the same will hold true next year.

“We think that we still will probably need to draw a little bit closer to home,” says Thomson. “We’ve really been watching the research and travelers sentiment and see what people are thinking for 2021, people are really looking forward to traveling again once the vaccine is available to everyone and they feel like they’re safe to travel.”

And with the vaccine on the horizon, Thomson is looking at 2021 optimistically.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.