Slight Snow Chances Friday Night

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight we will stick with the cloudy skies and colder temperatures.

The cold front came through and dropped the temperatures and this will bring us closer to normal. Our snow chances have increase and will mainly be a Friday night/Saturday morning event. We will see less than an inch in most places. The sun comes out again next week but our temperatures will not be a warm as they were. In the 40′s and overnight in the 20s and teens.

