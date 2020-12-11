13 New Recruits Graduating December 31st

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thirteen new recruits are beginning their careers with the Rapid City Fire Department. The Rapid City Fire Department hired new recruits to help with the department’s increasing call volume, as well as help to fill vacancies left by those who have retired.

This week recruits are training in hazardous materials and substances (HAZMAT training).

Rapid City firefighters are trained to identify and handle and deal with hazardous materials and substances like petroleum from rollovers or unknown chemicals.

Lt. Hunter Harlan says these 13 recruits are trained at the technician’s level which is a higher level than operational training.

“Their job is to come in and identify the material as well as deal with the material and what we’re doing with the material is get it up to the operations level, everybody at this station right here is at the technician’s level which is a higher level than op”

One of the recruits; Morgan Helton says Hazmat training is a skill all firefighters should be well versed in.

“Hazmat is a subject that all firefighters should be well-rehearsed on, just in case it’s a low-frequency but it’s a high hazardous event and it’s good to be knowledgeable and it’s good to be knowledgeable and have that good experience and training to handle it will”

All thirteen recruits graduate on December 31st in Downtown, Rapid City.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.