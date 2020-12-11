Advertisement

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its way into San Diego Bay as seen from San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews are combing the ocean off Southern California for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The San Diego-based 3rd Fleet says the search began Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for.

Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson says the search is still going on Friday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating in the search.

