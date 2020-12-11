Monument Health says Pfizer vaccine set to arrive next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health healthcare workers will be the first among South Dakotans to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech, as the state receives its first shipment of the vaccine.

The healthcare system said Friday that a box of 975 doses is expected to arrive early next week.

The Department of Health plans to vaccinate staff at nursing homes and long-term care centers and hospital caregivers who provide medical care and other services directly to COVID-19 patients. It is estimated that more than 3,000 people in western South Dakota qualify for the 975 initial doses, but new shipments are expected to arrive regularly in the coming weeks.

Vaccination is not mandatory for caregivers. However, Monument Health strongly encourages all of those in the priority groups to consider taking it.

“This will be a historic day. COVID-19 has caused so much illness and disruption throughout much of 2020, and these vaccines will mark the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said Paulette Davidson, President and CEO of Monument Health. “It’s important to remember, however, that it will take months to manufacture enough doses for widespread public vaccination, so we must continue to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.”

On the Pfizer vaccine’s heels, another maker, Moderna, is expected to win EUA and begin shipping its vaccine. More COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development and could be available in the coming months.

Both vaccines require a second dose of 21 (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) after the first shot.

The Department of Health, under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), has directed the state’s three large health care systems -- Sanford Health, Avera Health and Monument Health -- to use a phased approach to administer the vaccine.

Following closely behind this group will be full-time emergency medical service providers. The reason for vaccination priorities is that a healthy medical workforce is needed to care for the community’s most vulnerable members. Phase 1B includes older adults in congregate housing, anyone with medical conditions that put them at risk for COVID-19 complications, and first responders such as law enforcement officers.

