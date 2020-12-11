Advertisement

Lakota Women Warriors represent strength, resilience, and bravery

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:23 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Lakota Women Warriors have many goals in mind but most importantly inspiring the youth especially young Native American women.

Two representatives, Chelaine Knudsen Specialist in the Army National Guard for the Yankton Sioux, and Kella With Horn, Specialist in the U.S. Army for Cheyenne River, have the common goal of working together and being positive role models for all Native American youth. They dance for all warriors past and present but are very supportive of the women who have served.

With Horn says “When we talked about this in 2012, we not only wanted to represent women but native women. Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota women are veterans and should get the credit they deserve.”

Being seen in person is important to the Lakota Women Warriors. They want to be present in young Native American’s eyes as well as thoughts when they’re choosing their next position in life regardless of the occupation.

The Lakota Women Warrior will be the Colorguard for the Rapid City Rush game opener tonight, December 11th, 2020.

