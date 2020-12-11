Advertisement

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to life this year as LIVE Radio Play

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -After the success of their 28th Dinner Theatre Fundraiser, Black Hills Community Theatre is excited to bring back “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” as a special online presentation that feels even more like a classic holiday radio show.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”, directed by Zach Curtis, is not only a joyful Christmas tale -- it’s the gorgeous love story of George and Mary Bailey, a descent into the darkest hour of a man trapped by circumstance, and a powerful meditation on what makes a meaningful life.

Curtis says “The nature of the audio-only performances accompanied by festive graphics makes it perfect for listening to while wrapping presents, decorating the tree or baking holiday treats!”

“It’s a Wonderful Life” will start streaming December 17-20 at bhct.org

